Kane Williamson enters rare territory as top five ranked batsman in all three formats of cricket

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has broken into the top five of ICC rankings for Twenty20 batsmen.

The 26-year-old's scores of 73 not out, 12 and 60 in the recent whitewash of Bangladesh have lifted him two positions to fourth in the latest scalings. The Kiwis remain the top-ranked T20 side in the world.

Williamson is ranked fourth in Tests and fifth in one-dayers and India's Virat Kohli is the only other batsmen also in the top five of all three formats.

The injured Martin Guptill is the only other New Zealand batsman in the frame, ranked eighth in one-dayers and sixth in T20s.

Auckland's Colin Munro 54-ball 101 in the second Bangladesh T20 has helped him jump 20 places to 19th.

In the bowling rankings, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have achieved career-high spots. Santner has gained 26 places to 18th, while Sodhi has climbed 19 places to 19th.

Adam Milne is the highest ranked Kiwi bowler, in 17th place.

ICC WORLD CRICKET RANKINGS

Test

1.Steve Smith (Australia) - 933 rating points

2.Virat Kohli (India) - 875

3.Joe Root (England) - 848

4.Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 817

5.David Warner (Australia) - 812

ODI

1.AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 861

2.Kohli (India) - 848

3.Warner (Australia) - 846

4.Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 779

5.Williamson (New Zealand) - 770

T20