Kane Williamson drops to third in Test batting ranks behind resurgent Steve Smith

A rare poor performance from Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has seen him fall in the ICC Test batting rankings, dropping to third while Steve Smith continues to climb in his return.

Smith is now second behind Virat Kohli while Williamson sits at third.

The right-hander reaffirmed why he is widely regarded as one of the world's best batsman with two tons in the first Ashes Test then scoring 92 at Lord's, an innings that was overshadowed by a frightening blow to his neck.

Smith has scored 378 runs at 126 so far in the Ashes, while the other members of Australia's first-choice top six have combined for 406 runs.

In contrast, Williamson managed to score just four runs across his two innings on a spinner-friendly pitch in the Black Caps' six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in Galle.

The Kiwi skipper has a chance to bounce back, though, with the second Test starting tomorrow in Colombo.

Smith, on the other hand, is in doubt for the third Ashes Test after concussion symptoms surfaced a day after he was hit.

Test Batting Ranks

1. Virat Kohli
2. Steve Smith
3. Kane Williamson
4. Cheteshwar Pujara
5. Henry Nicholls

12th - Ross Taylor, 13th - Tom Latham

Test Bowling Ranks

1. Pat Cummins
2. Kagiso Rabada
3. James Anderson
4. Vernon Philander
5. Ravindra Jadeja

6th-Neil Wagner, 7th-Trent Boult, 12-Tim Southee

- AAP contributed to this report

Kane Williamson batting. Day 2 of the first cricket test. New Zealand Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. 8 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kane Williamson batting, Sunday 16 December 2018. Source: Photosport
