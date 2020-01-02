Kane Williamson drops to fourth in ICC batting rankings after missing SCG Test

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has dropped to fourth on the ICC's Test batting rankings, overtaken by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

After failing to meet his own high standards in the first two Tests of the three match series against Australia, Williamson was ruled out of the series finale in Sydney due to illness.

In Williamson's absence, Labuschagne seized his chance to move into the world's top three batsmen, scoring 215 against a struggling Black Caps attack - his first Test double century.

The South African born batsman finished his home summer with a whopping 896 runs, the most by an Australian over a five-Test season.

India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith hold the top two spots, with no other Kiwis in the top 10.