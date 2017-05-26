 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


Kane Williamson concerned at the idea of red cards being introduced to cricket

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Caps skipper is unsure whether such a drastic measure is needed in the game.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie kicks during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 3 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Chiefs, Blues trade early penalties as rain threatens to slow tempo of high-stakes Battle of the Bombays

2

Highlanders co-captain Shane Christie ruled out of Super Rugby season with 'concussion-like' symptoms

00:30
3
Fa beat Hunter Sam by unanimous decision in their six round bout in Auckland last night.

Video: Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa wins against former Aussie champ in lacklustre and frustrating boxing bout

4
Tuimoala Lolohea on the attack for the Warriors. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone New Zealand Warriors. NRL Rugby League, GIO Stadium, Canberra Australia. 23rd July 2016. Copyright Image: Mitch Cameron/www.photosport.nz

Tuimoala Lolohea granted early release by Warriors, signs two-year deal with Tigers - report

5
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) All Blacks coaching staff Mike Cron, Steve Hansen and Ian Foster during a New Zealand All Blacks training session on September 6, 2016 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Steve Hansen: 'I can't see myself extending beyond the World Cup'

02:15
Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

01:43
The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ