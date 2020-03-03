Kane Williamson commits to playing Wellington Test after missing training for midwife appointment in Tauranga

New Zealand captain and batting star Kane Williamson has decided to play the second Test against the West Indies as he prepares to become a first-time father.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

Williamson's 251 powered the Black Caps to a commanding innings victory over the tourists in Hamilton last week.

As Gary Stead's side headed south to Wellington, Williamson returned to his home city of Tauranga to be with his pregnant wife Sarah for a midwife's appointment.

The pair are expecting their first child in "mid-to-late December", according to Williamson, and the Black Caps made plans to be without the world's No.2 ranked Test batsman.

At lunchtime today, coach Stead said they needed "a little bit more time for Kane to work out the decision".

"We expect him back this afternoon but ... becoming a dad for the first time is pretty important."

Williamson gave his coach the okay just an hour later.

New Zealand's packed schedule suggests it's inevitable Williamson will miss some cricket to prioritise being with his partner.

After the second Test, scheduled for December 11-15, the Black Caps return to T20 action against Pakistan starting December 18.

Williamson's availability means NZ are likely to make just one change, with first-choice gloveman BJ Watling fit to resume after a hamstring injury, replacing Will Young.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said "vibrant" 22-year-old Josh De Silva would make his debut as wicketkeeper.

Holder said his bowlers "held up okay" in the first Test drubbing but the team needed massive improvement with the bat.

The injury-hit Windies are winless going into their last match of the tour and were skittled for 138 and 247 in Hamilton.

"We have to keep going. For personal pride, to level the series and points in the world Test championship," he said.

As with every Test at the Basin Reserve, the weather will play a huge part in proceedings.

Persistent rain means neither side will get a good look at the pitch until Friday, when gales of up to 120km/h are forecast.

The howling northerlies will make life exceptionally difficult for bowlers coming from the Government House end.

"We expect wind in Wellington ... our bowlers have done a lot of work into the wind here and with it," Watling said.

Fast bowler Holder was less enthusiastic when informed of the impending gales.