 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Kane Williamson cleared to play for Black Caps, Ross Taylor ruled out of third ODI

share

Source:

NZN

Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor has been ruled out of tomorrow's third ODI against England in his native Wellington with a thigh issue, but skipper and talisman Kane Williamson will play.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson bats during an International T20 tri-series cricket match between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. 13th February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson bats during an International T20 tri-series cricket match between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

Williamson sat out Wednesday's six-wicket second-ODI loss with a hamstring niggle and was sorely missed as one batsman after another fell cheaply.

The 27-year-old has been declared fit for this weekend's clash, passing a fitness test today, but Taylor couldn't clear up his injury in time.

He'll be reassessed ahead of next week's fourth ODI.

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner told media earlier on Friday that Taylor and Williamson had both seemed likely to play.

Mark Chapman remains the squad's sole ring-in.

The team was looking forward to playing again at Westpac Stadium, Santner said, having defeated England on the ground in a T20 match last month.

"We've had some success against them there in the past," Santner said.

"It's a good surface.

"You need to bowl well because it's short (boundaries) square of the wicket.

"We've been playing good cricket for a while but last match we were outplayed - the way England bowled, they didn't give us much."


Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson bats during an International T20 tri-series cricket match between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. 13th February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Kane Williamson cleared to play for Black Caps, Ross Taylor ruled out of third ODI

2
Wellington's Asafo Aumua

Asafo Aumua returns to rugby action, named to start for Hurricanes under 20 squad

3
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try during the Hurricanes and Stormers Super Rugby match in Wellington on Friday the 5th of May 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

'It could be a blessing in disguise' - Jordie Barrett credits mum's advice ahead of Super Rugby return

4
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Martin Guptill snares big money at Caribbean Premier League auction

00:31
5
Trainer Kevin Barry is making big promises ahead of the unification super fight.

Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder 'an easier fight' than Joseph Parker

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

00:21
Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group on Sydney Harbour.

'A boatload of Kiwis perhaps?' Malcolm Turnbull cracks a funny as press conference with Jacinda Ardern is interrupted by boaties on Sydney Harbour

Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group while speaking outside Kirribilli House.


03:31
Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Court orders preventing media from publishing these details have been lifted today revealing Colin Mitchell has convictions for rape dating back 45 years.

00:20
The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.

Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The close call came as Scotland is enveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 