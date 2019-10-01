TODAY |

Kane Williamson cleared to continue bowling after assessment by ICC

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson can resume bowling in international cricket after his action was found to be legal in an assessment that took place last month, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.

Williamson, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for a suspect bowling action during New Zealand's first test against Sri Lanka in Galle in August.

Following a test in an ICC-accredited bio-mechanics centre in Loughborough on October 11, it was found that the elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the permissible 15-degree level of tolerance under the ICC regulations.

This was the second time that Williamson's bowling action had come under scrutiny. He had previously been suspended from bowling in international cricket in July 2014.

Williamson is recovering from a hip injury that had forced him to pull out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series at home against England.

