Kane Williamson brings up fluent ODI hundred as NZ post record score against Pakistan

Another measured century from skipper Kane Williamson has guided the Black Caps to an impressive 315-7 in their first one-day international against Pakistan in Wellington.

The Black Caps' skipper notched his 10th ODI ton at the Basin Reserve.
Williamson's 115 was his 10th ODI ton, his 27th international century and came off 117 balls.

He came to the wicket three balls into the 27th over and was removed early in the 48th when he skied a slower ball from Rumman Raees to Hasan Ali at extra cover.

Williamson's century aside, New Zealand's total - a Basin Reserve record - was underpinned by two solid partnerships after Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss.

Colin Munro and Martin Guptill set the tone in blustery conditions with an 83-run stand before Hasan finally removed Munro three balls into the 13th over.

Munro found an outside edge, and wicketkeeper Ahmed gloved the simple catch to remove Munro.

His 58 off 35 balls included six fours and two sixes, and continued the form which featured a 53-ball 104 in the third Twenty20 against the West Indies earlier in the week.

Guptill and Williamson then put on 73 for the second wicket before Guptill was gone for 48, wafting a short wide delivery from Fakhar Zaman to Shoaib Malik at backward point.

Hasan grabbed a second wicket midway through the 33rd over, bowling Ross Taylor for 12 to leave New Zealand 192-3.

Tom Latham's dismissal soon after, lobbing Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam at midwicket for three, halted the Black Caps' momentum only briefly as Williamson and Henry Nicholls combined in a productive 90-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Nicholls brought up his fourth ODI half-century three balls after Williamson's dismissal, but became Hasan's third victim without adding to his tally in the 49th over as New Zealand looked to up the run rate.

Tim Southee ended the innings with boundary for a useful 12 off seven balls, leaving Pakistan facing a record run chase of 316 to win the first game in the five-match series.

