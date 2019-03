Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has notched his 20th Test century this morning as his side continued to build on their commanding lead in the morning session of day three against Bangladesh.

Williamson tapped a single to bring up the ton but has continued on to lunch, sitting unbeaten at 166 with New Zealand sitting 605/6 - a lead of 371 runs over the visitors.

The 28-year-old also passed the 6,000 run milestone at Seddon Park this morning, doing so in just his 120th inning to be on pace with the likes of greats Brian Lara and Matthew Hayden.

It was the third century for the Black Caps so far this innings after Jeet Raval and Tom Latham also reached triple-figures before being dismissed yesterday.

Bangladesh did find two positives in this morning's session though with both nightwatchman Neil Wagner and BJ Watling dismissed.