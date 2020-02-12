TODAY |

Kane Williamson believes ODI series sweep came after learning from T20 defeats

Source:  1 NEWS

Kane Williamson says the Black Caps' ODI series sweep against India came in part from learning from the mistakes of the earlier T20 series defeat to the visitors.

The Black Caps skipper said the team's focus has always been to keep developing, regardless of results. Source: 1 NEWS

Williamson and the Black Caps secured a five-wicket win in Mount Maunganui last night to claim a 3-0 series win over India having previously suffered a 5-0 series defeat in the game's shortest format to the same opponent.

But Williamson it was all part of the team's journey.

"It's obviously disappointing when you lose, you always want to win, but there were a heap of good things throughout that T20 series.

"We all saw the fine margins that were out there in terms of the results and sometimes they don't quite go your way but I think in terms of the progression, it was there and I do think this ODI series was sort of building on that series.

"A lot of positives throughout those white ball series that we had."

One significant change between the two series was the absence of coach Gary Stead for the ODIs with a pre-planned break, who Williamson said he has been in touch with throughout regardless.

"He's obviously thrilled with the performance and the progression of the team," Williamson said of Stead.

"Like I said, that's always the focus for this side - to keep developing and improving and that's the message we've obviously been speaking about for a long period of time.

"If you're able to build on those performances, have those small improvements, you can turn those results around.

"It's always about learning."

The Black Caps will now look to take those lessons into the two-Test series against India which begins with the first Test in Wellington's Basin Reserve next Friday 21 February.

