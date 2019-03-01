TODAY |

Kane Williamson become's highest-rated Black Cap in Test history, close to reclaiming world top spot

Kane Williamson's heroic efforts in the Black Caps' dominant win over Bangladesh have seen him become the highest-rated Kiwi cricketer in Test history - and within striking distance of reclaiming the top spot from India's Virat Kohli.

Williamson has been propelled from 897 rating points to a career-best 915 after last week's victory in Hamilton, where his unbeaten double-century guided his side to a win by an innings and 52 runs.

In doing so, he became New Zealand's highest-rated Test player ever - surpassing Sir Richard Hadlee's top mark of 909 points in bowling. Hadlee and Williamson are the only Black Caps to ever make the 900 club.

The next cricketing great on Williamson's radar is world No.1 test batsman and Indian captain Kohli, who is only seven points ahead of him in the ratings.

Williamson has a chance to reclaim the top rank for the first time since 2015 should his fine form with the willow continue over the next two Tests against Bangladesh.

The next Test begins on Friday at Wellington's Basin Reserve, before the final match of the series takes place in Christchurch at Hagley Oval.

ICC Test batsmen rankings

1 Virat Kohli, India, 922
2. Kane Williamson, NZ, 915
3 Cheteshwar Pujara, India, 881
4 Steve Smith, Aus, 857
5 Joe Root, Eng, 763
6 David Warner, Aus, 756
7 Henry Nicholls, NZ, 755
8 Aiden Markram, SA, 719
9 Quinton de Kock, SA, 718
10 Faf du Plessis SA, 702

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson works a single on Day 2 of the first cricket Test - New Zealand v Bangladesh played at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand on 1 March 2019. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in action during day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
