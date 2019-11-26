Kane Williamson to apologise to Jofra Archer for racial abuse, slams spectator's 'horrific' actions

Kane Williamson says he will make an effort to apologise to Jofra Archer as well after the English pace bowler was subject to "horrific" racial abuse by a Mount Maunganui spectator.

Williamson told Stuff he was shocked and saddened when he saw Archer's tweet about the incident, and plans to offer him an apology face-to-face in Hamilton.

"I will try, over the next few days if I can see him, definitely," Williamson said.

Archer revealed after Monday's Test - which the Black Caps won by by an innings and 65 runs - that he was abused on his way back to the pavilion following his dismissal.

The Kiwi skipper said the spectator's actions go "against everything that we as Kiwis are about".

"It's a horrific thing. In a country, and a setting where it is very much multi-cultural, it's something we need to put to bed quickly and hope nothing like that ever happens again.

"It certainly won't if there's any influence we can have on it."

New Zealand Cricket has since launched an investigation to find the spectator and are working with CCTV footage and Bay Oval staff to identify them.

NZC boss David White told 1 NEWS yesterday after he'd travelled to Hamilton solely to apologise in-person to Archer that the spectator will recieve a life ban if discovered.

"If we do find the person, we'll refer them to the police, I think that's appropriate in this case.

"If we do find out who that person is, they'll be banned from attending cricket games in New Zealand in the future.