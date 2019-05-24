TODAY |

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy

As captains of all 10 teams playing at the Cricket World Cup in the UK posed for a photo today, ahead of the tournament which starts next Thursday, cricket fans couldn't help but comment on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

Indian skipper Kohli and Williamson stood out in the picture and had cricket fans on social media excited and amped as they tried to decipher each player's body language in the unique photo.

Kohli looked cool and calm as he sat casually on a one seated chair, while Williamson stood next to him and rested his left arm on the back of Kohli's chair and appeared to be the only person smiling in the picture.

Here are the responses of fans on Twitter to Williamson and Kohli's unique poses:


The Black Caps begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka next Saturday.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Former NZ batsman Peter Fulton confirmed as Black Caps' new batting coach