Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy

As captains of all 10 teams playing at the Cricket World Cup in the UK posed for a photo today, ahead of the tournament which starts next Thursday, cricket fans couldn't help but comment on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

Indian skipper Kohli and Williamson stood out in the picture and had cricket fans on social media excited and amped as they tried to decipher each player's body language in the unique photo.

Kohli looked cool and calm as he sat casually on a one seated chair, while Williamson stood next to him and rested his left arm on the back of Kohli's chair and appeared to be the only person smiling in the picture.

Here are the responses of fans on Twitter to Williamson and Kohli's unique poses: