'I was just there to clean up the scraps!' Fielder who completed 'best catch you'll ever see' gives full praise to teammate

The Adelaide Strikers secured a home BBL semi-final against the Melbourne Renegades, but their emphatic 26-run win will forever be remembered for 'the catch'.

Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.
Source: SKY

Gobsmacked former Australian seamer Damien Fleming declared on the Channel Ten commentary "I think we have seen the greatest outfield catch ever taken".

John Dyson and Glenn McGrath might beg to differ but it's hard to disagree.

The scorecard will show Dwayne Bravo was caught by Jake Weatherald off the bowling of Rashid Khan but that doesn't come close to capturing the moment.

Bravo's lofted off-drive was heading for the boundary rope when it was brilliantly caught by a sprinting Ben Laughlin.

The Strikers' seamer then had the presence of mind to flick the ball 30m back into play as he fell over the boundary line.

To the amazement of the 23,089 fans at Etihad Stadium, the ball hung in the air long enough for Weatherald to run around and take a superb diving catch.

"Benny did most of the work, he did the hard yards in taking the (first) catch," Weatherald told AAP.

"Then he took a few more steps and was going over the boundary line and luckily I was somewhere in the vicinity.

"I was a long way away, it was pretty amazing that he got it anywhere near me, it was pretty awesome.

"It was pretty cool to be a part of it, but I was just there to clean up the scraps."

Bravo departed for four runs with the the score 5-100 and the Renegades' hopes of an unlikely win went with him.

Chasing a target of 174, the home side finished with 7-147 from their 20 overs.

Earlier, half-centuries to Travis Head and Colin Ingram propelled the Strikers to 5-173 after they were sent in on Monday night.

On any other night, Ingram's brilliant display would have been the main talking point.

The player of the match bludgeoned five sixes and four fours in a superb 68 from 36 balls.

He combined with Head for a pivotal 88-run partnership before the Strikers skipper departed, bowled by former Striker Kieron Pollard, with his 58 from 47 deliveries including four fours and two sixes.

