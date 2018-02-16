'I just love playing here' - Australian skipper happy with miniature Eden Park boundaries

 

Its suitability as an international cricketing venue is an open question but stand-in Australia captain Dave Warner has praised Eden Park ahead of his side's Twenty20 tri-series final against New Zealand.

Auckland's cricketing faithful will have a huge part to play when the sides meet tonight.
Source: 1 NEWS

The postage stamp-sized Auckland ground remains the subject of debate after Australia scored 245 in a record run chase to beat the Black Caps on Friday.

International Cricket Council regulations state that boundaries should be at least 59.43 metres from the centre of the pitch.

Eden Park's straight boundaries - which earned international status before regulations were introduced - are thought to measure as little as 45 metres.

They proved to be a major factor on Friday with the two sides combining for 32 sixes across 38.5 overs, including nine for Kiwi Martin Guptill.

But speaking ahead of tomorrow night's final at the same venue, Warner said he loved playing cricket at the iconic rugby ground.

"You come here to Eden Park and know the history of the ground, (with) the Wallabies and our own performances here," Warner said.

Nick Sauntner says that Auckland's showpiece stadium is perfect for T20 cricket.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I just love playing here, it's fantastic, the crowd's always upbeat - it's just great energy and great vibes around here.

"You go out there giving your best and trying to win every game that you possibly can but there's none better than when you come here and you win."

The pitch prepared for last Friday's game will again be used in the final, potentially giving the spinners a little extra to work with.

But with both sides boasting a wealth of powerful strikers, including Warner and Guptill, there's every chance of another run-fest.

"I think you've just got to look at history and how many great games of cricket we've had at Eden Park," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.

"Not all of them have been 244 in a T20.

"We've had that many different games here - a couple of Chappell-Hadlee games here in recent times, obviously the World Cup (too).

"Every game's different - it's a great cricketing venue."

