'It was just a crock of s***' - Brendon McCullum opens up again on bizarre NZC captaincy presentation

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has opened up on the captaincy saga, that saw Ross Taylor take the job after the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor during the 2015 Cricket World Cup Source: Photosport

After Daniel Vettori stepped down from the role, McCullum and Taylor were pitted against one another in order to fill the vacant position of Black Caps skipper.

The process has since been ridiculed in New Zealand cricket circles, with McCullum and Taylor each having to present Powerpoint presentations on why they were the superior candidate.

Speaking to Big Bash commentator Mark Howard on his podcast, McCullum, when asked, was frank about the ordeal.

"They asked Ross and I to push our cases in a presidential style election to present Powerpoint presentations for the captaincy. It was ridiculous to be honest," McCullum told Howard.

"It was in a meeting room with Powerpoint presentations and all that. It was just a crock of s***. It was terrible."

McCullum went on to say that the process caused a divide between McCullum and Taylor withing the Black Caps environment.

"What that did is it drove a wedge between those who supported Ross and him and those who supported me and myself … within the team and also outside the team."

McCullum would eventually replace Taylor in the role in late 2012, being a preferred option by new coach Mike Hesson.