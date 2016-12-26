Josh Hazlewood strikes before lunch to give Aussies early advantage on Day One of Pakistan Test

 

Opening bowler Josh Hazlewood struck with the last ball before lunch to give Australia a slight early advantage in the Boxing Day Test.

Hazlewood reduced Pakistan to 60/2 before lunch to give the Baggy Greens the advantage early on Day One of the MCG Test.
Source: SKY

Pakistan were 2-60 after winning the toss, with Australian captain Steve Smith ending the session by taking a low, finger-tip catch at second slip to dismiss No.3 Babar Azam for 23.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 26, while the introduction of spinner Nathan Lyon into the attack after less than an hour of play paid immediate dividends when he dismissed Sami Aslam for nine.

Rain is forecast and conditions were gloomy, with the MCG lights on at noon.

Thanks to one of the locals, it was already an eventful last over of the morning session before Babar's dismissal.

Just as Hazlewood was bowling his third delivery, Azhar pulled away from the crease because a fly was buzzing inside his helmet.

The Australian quick was not impressed and the umpires spoke to Azhar, who protested his case.

The ball was re-bowled and Azhar drove it into the covers for three.

But Hazlewood was rewarded for some tight bowling when Smith just managed to snare Babar's edge.

Earlier, Lyon was the shining light in the cloudy, humid conditions as Pakistan made a watchful start.

Lyon reaffirmed his status as Australian cricket's cult figure, with the crowd chanting "Garry, Garry" when the off spinner was brought on to bowl in the first hour.

It proved a tactical masterstroke from Smith.

Lyon's third delivery was a beauty and Aslam edged it to Smith at first slip for a regulation catch.

Batting was always going to be hard going in the first session and Pakistan scored just 60 from 26 overs.

Pakistan made one change, with Sohail Khan coming into the side at Rahat Ali's expense, with Australian unchanged.

Smith said at the toss he also would have batted.

