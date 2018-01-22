 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Jos Butler claims century on final ball as England hand Australia first ODI series loss on home soil in seven years

share

Source:

AAP

Australia have fallen to their first home one-day series defeat in seven years after a 16-run defeat to England in Sydney last night.

Butler's ton helped England claim a 16-run win and an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series.
Source: SKY

After a Jos Buttler century powered England to 6-302 at the SCG, Australia struggled to lift the ante when required and ended the chase with four wickets still in the sheds to give the visitors an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Needing 22 from the final Chris Woakes (2-57) over, Australia scored just three runs off the first two balls before their hopes were dashed when Marcus Stoinis (56 off 43) was caught on the backward square leg boundary.

Tim Paine struggled to find the boundary at the other end, ending the game not out on 31 from 35 balls with just one four as Australia finished at 6-286.

The result gives England their second one-day series win in Australia in 30 years after the pain of this summer's Ashes, and makes for the Aussies' worst start to an ODI summer since 2001-02 against New Zealand and South Africa.

Australia have now also lost 10 of their past 11 completed matches, making for the worst such streak in the team's history.

Sunday's result was shrouded in controversy, after Steve Smith was given out caught behind trying to drive a Mark Wood (2-46) delivery that went low to wicketkeeper Buttler.

Third umpire Kumar Dharmasena deliberated for just under four minutes, before deciding there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the soft on-field call of out.

Smith had earlier combined for a 69-run stand with opener Aaron Finch, who hit a 53-ball 62 to go with his two centuries to start the series.

Australia could manage just 11 boundaries after Finch's dismissal, as the game drifted away from Smith's men.

In comparison, England had no such trouble lifting the run rate late in their innings courtesy of Buttler and Woakes' 113-run 71-ball stand to end the innings.

Buttler hit the last ball of the English innings for two off Mitchell Starc to bring up his century, while Woakes hit five fours and two sixes in his 36-ball 53.

Australia's trio of Ashes quicks all went for runs in their first one-day game together since last June, with Starc (0-63) and Pat Cummins (1-67) going at more than six an over and Josh

Hazlewood (2-58) also expensive.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


2

Kyrgios out of Australian Open after four-set fight in front of home crowd

01:42
3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

For the first time in 30 years polo makes a return to Christchurch's Hagley Park

00:29
4
The 148-124 win is the most points the Thunder have ever scored in a regular season game.

Steven Adams lays in deft finger-roll lay-up despite double team in OKC's record-breaking win over Cavs

5
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Stipe Miocic punches Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Stipe Miocic slugs his way into the record books, defeats danger man Francis Ngannou to retain UFC heavyweight title


NSW swelters through temperatures above 40 degrees as heatwave continues

There's no relief in sight as temperatures could be even hotter in some areas tomorrow.

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 