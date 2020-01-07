Jordie Barrett shows off big hitting in destructive cricket nets session

All Blacks star Jordie Barrett looks in fine fettle for the upcoming T20 Black Clash, sharing a video of his form in the nets.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A promising young cricketer with Central Districts before choosing rugby, Barrett stole the show in last year's inaugural Black Clash fundraiser, hitting 42 not out to guide Team Rugby to a sensational win over Team Cricket.

The youngest Barrett brother appears to be in a similar mood this year too, posting to Instagram as he padded up.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barrett took the long handle to his friend bowling at him, before rolling the arm over himself.

The second T20 Black Clash takes place at Napier's McLean Park on January 17.