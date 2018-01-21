 

Joe Root withdraws from England's T20 squad for series against Black Caps to focus on upcoming IPL season

Joe Root has withdrawn from England's forthcoming Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand, but admits to feeling conflicted about the decision.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Joe Root and Moeen Ali of England celebrate as they hit the winning runs as Australian captain Steven Smith looks on during game one of the One Day International Series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 14, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Joe Root and Moeen Ali of England celebrate as they hit the winning runs as Australian captain Steven Smith looks on during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Source: Getty

Root intended to play a full part in all three formats but, after captaining his side to a 4-0 Ashes defeat and playing a key part in the hat- trick of one-day wins which have opened up the chance of a 50-over whitewash, he has accepted the England and Wales Cricket's Board offer of a rest.

Given Root's importance to the Test team and his gruelling workload that would not usually raise eyebrows, but the fact his name is going in to this month's Indian Premier League auction muddies the waters slightly.

He is expected to attract plenty of interest among the franchises and is available for around seven weeks of lucrative, but non-essential, domestic duty.

"I hate missing games of cricket for England. It is something that doesn't really sit well with me either," he said.

"You look at the amount of cricket we have got coming up and it was a long, hard decision that me and (head coach) Trevor Bayliss had to come to.

"I was very reluctant to miss this series but it's important that I am fresh and at my best for the whole summer.

"There is going to be a lot of cricket to be played and I have to make sure that I am on the park and not just on the park but giving myself the best chance to perform consistently."

Root does not deny there is a financial aspect to his IPL decision, with his status as a designated marquee player making a bumper payday almost certain.

"Of course there is a money side to it, there is no point lying about it," he said.

"That is obviously a benefit of playing in the IPL but it's not why I went into the auction. I really believe playing a block of Twenty20 cricket with that scrutiny, being under pressure for long periods of time against the world's players in that format would be a great opportunity to develop and learn my white-ball game.

"You almost have to look at it as more of an investment for my game and for all the England team moving forward.

"If being involved in that block of cricket, with everything that tournament brings, is going to add more to my game for the next four or five years then missing a few games here might be worthwhile."

