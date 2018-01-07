 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Joe Root standing between Australia and claiming fourth Ashes Test win

share

Source:

AAP

This summer started in earnest when Nathan Lyon and Joe Root squared off with Ashes barbs, now the combatants will go head to head on the final day of the five-Test series.

The hosts had England 25-2 at tea on day four in the fifth Ashes Test.
Source: SKY

Root suffered a hand injury when he was struck on the gloves by a Mitchell Starc delivery at the SCG on Sunday but England's captain is expected to bat today.

The tourists will resume at 4-93 on day five of the final Test, requiring a further 210 runs to make Australia bat again.

Root, who is 42 not out, looms as the biggest barrier the hosts must knock over to finish with a 4-0 series win.

Lyon, who claimed two wickets on day four, looms as Australia's biggest weapon on a pitch that is offering plenty of turn.

The offspinner was responsible for the first of many Ashes spotfires to have ignited since England arrived.

Lyon told reporters about Australia's desire to end careers and turned the heat up on Root, highlighting how he was dropped four years ago after a miserable Ashes campaign.

Root fired back.

"That's not how I'd want my players to go about things," Root said at the time.

"I played club cricket with him in Prospect (South Australia) and, at the time, we weren't sure who was the first spinner."

Lyon is understood to have been unimpressed with the comparison between Root's part-timers and the offbreaks delivered by Australia's second-most prolific Test spinner.

Lyon trapped Dawid Malan lbw on Sunday, while he bowled Alastair Cook with a beautiful delivery that turned sharply and hit the top of off stump.

"The wicket is definitely suiting him," Shaun Marsh said.

"He bowled really well today and showed his class. Hopefully tomorrow he can come out and get a few breakthroughs early."

England assistant coach Paul Farbrace admitted his side has struggled to escape Lyon's "strangehold" throughout the series.

""He's had a massive effect on this series and probably, along with Steve Smith, been their star performer," Farbrace said.

"He's allowed their seamers to have decent periods of rest but he's always been a threat, always taken important wickets."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The tournament's second seed upset the favourite in straight sets.

'It's one of the events I've never won' - Caroline Wozniacki remaining positive despite coming up short at ASB Classic

00:47
2
The team have lost their assistant coach and two star players in the last two weeks.

'We will see what we can do' - Phoenix seek new signings in January transfer window

00:29
3
The hosts had England 25-2 at tea on day four in the fifth Ashes Test.

Australia strike twice after setting colossal lead against England

00:29
4
The Breakers regained their victorious form with a 82-69 win over the Taipans.

Edgar Sosa nails half court buzzer-beater as Breakers return to winning ways against Cairns

5
Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 