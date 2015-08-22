 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Joe Root returns to SCG to compete in final day of last Ashes Test after being hospitalised for severe dehydration

share

Source:

AAP

Joe Root has retired hurt after being hospitalised with severe dehydration, but England's captain has arrived at the SCG and is likely to bat as the tourists attempt to save the fifth Ashes Test.

The Australian quicks had Joe Root jumping in the first innings demolition

Source: Associated Press

The tourists expect Root will resume his innings, if required, at some point today after he was discharged from hospital.

Root finished with an unbeaten 42 at stumps on day four of the series finale, having spent most of Sunday in the field being baked in record-breaking heat.

England resumed at 4-93 on day five, trailing Australia by 210 runs.

An England team spokesman confirmed Root's hospitalisation, noting he was severely dehydrated with diarrhoea and vomiting.

Root spent the most time in the middle of all players in Sydney's Sunday heatwave, fielding for the first half of the day before being called to the crease just six overs into England's innings.

Temperatures at nearby Bureau of Meteorology stations reached 43.4 and 43.7 degrees, above the record 43.1 taken during the 1908 Adelaide Ashes Test.

A heat stress tracker, which takes into account environmental factors for a 'feels like' mark, at the ground also displayed a reading of 57.6C in the middle.

Root's absence has exposed England's lower order and tail, with the out-of-form Moeen Ali summoned to the middle after his skipper retired hurt.

The dehydration has added further insult to a right index finger injury sustained by Root on Sunday night, after he attempted to pull a Mitchell Starc ball in the final session.

At the time he brushed it off as minor, and England coaching staff were confident he would be able to bat through it on Monday morning.

"I think it's just sore," assistant coach Paul Farbrace said after play.

"Before I came out I said 'How is it'? And he said 'sore' and he said 'It'll probably be a bit stiff in the morning'.

"I think regardless of how it is in the morning, he'll be taking guard first ball, that's for certain."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Matthew Dellavedova forgot what sport he was playing against the Washington Wizards.

Watch: Australian NBA player ejected after clotheslining superstar Bradley Beal with brutal rugby-like tackle

00:30
2
The ND opener knocked five sixes in his 76-run innings as his team chased down Auckland's 202 with three overs spare.

Anton Devcich sends ball rocketing over the ropes continuously as Knights chase down Aces' big sum with ease

3
Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes named in England's 16-man T20 squad for upcoming tri-series against Black Caps and Australia

00:22
4
The American's finish added to a historic night for the second tier club.

Eric Lichaj's superb volley adds to Nottingham Forest's sensational FA Cup upset win over Arsenal

00:27
5
The former Black Cap had a night to forget as his team lost by 25 runs.

Mitchell McLenaghan's tough night in BBL goes from bad to worse as Kiwi freelancer bowled for a duck

00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

LIVE: Will & Grace star calls out E! for gender inequality during Golden Globes red carpet interview with them

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 