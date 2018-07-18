 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Joe Root guides England to series win over India, clinches century off last ball in third ODI

share

Source:

Associated Press

England won a one-day international cricket series against India for the first time since 2011 after coasting to an impressive eight-wicket win at Headingley today.

Root and captain Eoin Morgan combined for an unbeaten 186 runs as England defeated India by eight wickets.
Source: SKY

After containing India to 256-8, England's Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan combined for an unbeaten 186 runs to get them home with 33 balls to spare.

Root clinched 100 off the last ball, hitting Hardik Pandya through midwicket for his 10th boundary. It was his second successive hundred.

Morgan finished on 88 not out off 108 balls, including nine boundaries and a six. He was dropped on 85.

They easily handled the threat of India spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who combined for 20 overs, conceded 96 overs, and no wickets.

New medium-pacer Shardul Thakur took the only bowler's wicket, taking out Jonny Bairstow in the fifth over after a rapid 30.

When the other opener James Vince was run out for 27 in the 10th over, Morgan joined Root and the pair set about stripping confidence from the Indians.

India won the first ODI easily, but lost the second on Sunday by 86 runs, and was overwhelmed at Headingley, remaining No. 2 to England in the ODI rankings.

Having split the limited-overs series — India won the Twenty20s, England the ODIs — the first of five tests begins on August 1 at Edgbaston.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:00
1
The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

2

Warriors show sportsmanship with post-game tribute to retiring Bronco Sam Thaiday

3
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Rebels fine players involved in alleged Dunedin assault $16k each

00:23
4
Graham played 146 NRL games and 29 Tests for the Kiwis.

Former Kiwis skipper Mark Graham set to become first New Zealander inducted in NRL Hall of Fame

5
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


04:35
The controversy is being hailed as a propaganda victory for the Russian President.

Trump unfazed by broad condemnation of Putin summit, says it went 'even better' than meeting with NATO allies

The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.