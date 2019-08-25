TODAY |

Joe Root gives England hope of winning back Ashes in record run chase

Associated Press
Captain Joe Root carried England's hopes of keeping the Ashes alive, digging deep in pursuit of a record fourth-innings chase on Day 3 of the Third test against Australia at Headingley.

Australia set a tough victory target of 359 — 27 runs more than any England side has managed — and reduced the hosts to 15-2, seemingly reopening the fault lines that saw the home team skittled out for a paltry 67.

Root showed steel, determination and leadership that has been lacking in England's batsmen by sharing a third-wicket stand of 126 with Joe Denly (50) and reaching stumps unbeaten on 75.

England are 156-3, still needing 203 more runs to win.

Australia leads the five-match series 1-0 and will retain the Ashes if it goes 2-0 ahead with two tests remaining.

Root arrived at the crease having failed to score in each of his last two innings — a golden duck in the drawn second test at Lord's was followed by a second-ball nought in the first innings in Leeds — but he channelled the old-fashioned virtues that his side have frequently neglected to hold firm for five hours and 189 deliveries.

His main foil was Denly, who survived an uncomfortable start to his innings to make a half-century.

Root will begin Day 4 alongside his deputy, Ben Stokes, who was on 2.

England's highest chase of 332-7 dates back to 1928 but Leeds has more recent history for fourth-innings drama. The West Indies hunted down 322 in 2017 and Mark Butcher led the hosts to a victory target of 315 in the 2001 Ashes.

Earlier, David Warner took his fifth catch of the match to remove Rory Burns for 7 off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. Jason Roy was then bowled by Pat Cummins for 8, the latest failure for a batsman whose place as opener is now under threat.

Australia resumed its second innings on 171-6 and were bowled out for 246.

Marnus Labuschagne, again starring in a stand-in role for the concussed Steve Smith, made 80 — one run off his highest Test score — before being run out.

Jofra Archer, who took 6-45 in the first innings, claimed two of the final four wickets to end with 2-40, while Stokes had 3-56.

The England skipper is 75 not out, his side needing 203 more for victory at Headingley. Source: SKY
00:15
