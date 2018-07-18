Joe Root clinches century off last ball in third ODI, guiding England to series win over India

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.
The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election
Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.