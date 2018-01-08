Joe Root battles to half century after leaving hospital on final day of Ashes

Joe Root has recovered from extreme dehydration and is digging in desperately as England attempt to salvage a draw from the Ashes series finale in Sydney.



The tourists resumed at 4-93 on day five of the final Test, requiring a further 210 runs to make Australia bat again at the SCG.



England reached 5-144 at lunch, with Root unbeaten on 58 from 167 deliveries and Jonny Bairstow not out on 38 from 133 balls.



Moeen Ali, who fell victim to opposite number Nathan Lyon for a record-equalling seventh time this summer, was the only wicket to fall in the morning session.



If Root's side are able to continue their resistance throughout the day they will escape with a draw and 3-0 series loss.



Root retired hurt on 42 prior to the start of play, having been hospitalised with severe dehydration due to a gastro bug.



The skipper arrived at the ground still wearing his hospital wristband but showed great composure at the crease, staring down spells from Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.



Root is seeking to post his first hundred of the series, having failed to convert four half-centuries into tons.



His four-hour innings almost ended after he pulled a shot delivery from Starc on 52, with the ball ricocheting off Cameron Bancroft's helmet and almost falling to the bowler.



Bancroft required a new helmet but didn't appear to be rattled by the blow.



The second new ball will be available to Steve Smith shortly after the meal break.

