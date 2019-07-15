TODAY |

Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'

1 NEWS and Associated Press
Trust Jimmy Neesham to come up with such a humorous reaction to the devastating Cricket World Cup final loss.

The Black Caps allrounder sarcastically advised children to take up baking rather than any kind of sport.

The Black Caps missed out on a world title by a metre but their clash with England will go down as a an all-time classic.

England captain Eoin Morgan admitted that the rub of green had gone his team’s way.

"New Zealand throughout the group stages were absolutely outstanding, very consistent. I think the most admirable thing is the way they played their cricket, to consistently perform and compete against the very best on different stages," he said.

The England captain was full of praise for the Black Caps.

"They are the best, and they do it in a fashion that you'd have no qualms in turning around to your kid and saying, 'Please idolise these guys, they are very admirable.' They are," Morgan said.

1 NEWS Sports reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes with devastated NZ fans after their defeat by England in the Wold Cup final

In the last over, when England needed nine off the last three balls, Martin Guptill prevented a boundary but his throw for an attempted run out hit Stokes' bat and deflected to the boundary, adding six runs in all to England's total.

The scores ended up tied after 50 overs, which prompted a Super Over. There was no hesitation sending out the big-hitting Guptill and he was three metres short of being the hero with the final would-be winning run.

A countback on boundaries hit — 26-17 — decided who took the trophy even though New Zealand lost two fewer wickets. Williamson wasn't fazed, the rules were the rules.

The former All Black said England took their opportunities well on the way to their first world title.

"A bit of a shame isn't it?" Williamson said. "That's the game we play. You can't nitpick."

"While the emotions are raw it's pretty hard to swallow when two teams work so hard to get to this moment," he said. "We had two attempts to separate us and still couldn't - it is what it is, the rules are there at the start and they probably never thought they would have to use them.

"Someone had to walk away with the title and we're gutted that it's not us. England had a very good campaign and they deserve the victory."

Williamson was named player of the tournament, his 578 runs the fourth highest in this World Cup, and the most by a captain in tournament history but he said he would appreciate the accolade later.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Black Caps look on after the World Cup final. Source: Associated Press
The Black Caps missed out on a world title by a metre but their clash with England will go down as a an all-time classic.

England clinch World Cup against heartbroken Black Caps with dramatic last-ball run out in super over

New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot that was given out LBW off a delivery from England's Chris Woakes during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

NZ team huddle.

