TODAY |

Jimmy Neesham smashes Kings XI to victory in IPL

Source:  1 NEWS

Jimmy Neesham has played a pivotal role in the Kings XI Punjab victory over the Dehli Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealander snatched a wicket before making a short cameo with the bat. Source: SKY

The Black Caps allrounder nabbed the wicket of Prithvi Shaw as Dehli set a target of 165 to win in Dubai.

That total came about largely thanks to a second consecutive century from Shikhar Dhawan who was unbeaten on 106.

Neesham later had an important cameo with the bat, seeing the Kings XI home to victory.

The New Zealander completed the five wicket win, smashing the winning runs with a six in the penultimate over.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:53
'My new name is Caleb's dad' – Proud Eroni Clarke reflects on son's journey to All Blacks
2
All Blacks call up two uncapped players for Aussie-based Tri Nations, Ardie Savea to join team later
3
David Campese admits 'eating humble pie' after comments about All Blacks' lost aura go up in smoke
4
Olympic ambitions still burning for rising All Blacks star Caleb Clarke
5
TJ Perenara told teammates he was off to Japan via WhatsApp so rumours about his future wouldn't swirl
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

White Ferns suffer their biggest ODI loss to Australia

Ben Stokes leaves Christchurch for IPL with cancer-stricken dad's 'love and blessing'

Trent Boult helps Mumbai Indians earn IPL win

ICC forging ahead with World Test Championship despite Covid-19