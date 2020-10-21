Jimmy Neesham smashes Kings XI to victory in IPL

Jimmy Neesham has played a pivotal role in the Kings XI Punjab victory over the Dehli Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps allrounder nabbed the wicket of Prithvi Shaw as Dehli set a target of 165 to win in Dubai.

That total came about largely thanks to a second consecutive century from Shikhar Dhawan who was unbeaten on 106.

Neesham later had an important cameo with the bat, seeing the Kings XI home to victory.