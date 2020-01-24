TODAY |

Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong

Jimmy Neesham has been forced to retire hurt after a reverse sweep gone wrong in NZ A’s 29-run win over their Indian counterparts in Christchurch today.

The allrounder was on 19 when an attempted reverse sweep off an India A spinner went badly. Source: NZC

George Worker scored a fine 135 after NZ A were put in at Hagley Oval.

After joining Worker in the middle, Neesham made a run-a-ball 19 before attempting the shot off left-arm orthodox Krunal Pandya bowling from around the wicket.

Video shows the ball bounce and strike Neesham on the grille of his helmet.

After leaving the crease, Neesham would return when Worker was dismissed, finishing on an unbeaten 33 as NZ A finished with 295 for 7 in their 50 overs.

Neesham would complete a fine all-round performance with two for 24 from his seven overs.

Opening bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy also took two wickets as India A were restricted to 266/9 in 50 overs.

