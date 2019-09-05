Jimmy Neesham puts in man-of-the-match display in Caribbean T20 league opener

An all-round display from Black Cap Jimmy Neesham has steered the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League, taking an 11-run win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Losing the toss and sent in to bat first, the Knight Riders were in trouble early at 20/3, bringing Neesham to the crease alongside West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin.

The pair combined in a 40-run stand, before Neesham fell for 33 from 30 balls, a quickfire 47 from 32 by West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard seeing Trinbago post 152/7 from their 20 overs.

In response, the Patriots' chase got off to a good start, the opening pair of Kjorn Ottley and Evin Lewis adding 47 before Neesham struck to end the first wicket stand.

The Black Caps all-rounder had Ottley caught and bowled for 25, before returning to the bowling crease to finish the innings.

Neesham then bowled Usama Mir for 24, before taking the final wicket of Sheldon Cottrell for a duck to earn the win.