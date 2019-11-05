Jimmy Neesham the only Kiwi to be bought in 2020 IPL auction

It was a dire night for the Black Caps at the 2020 Indian Premier League auction, with all-rounder Jimmy Neesham the only Kiwi to secure a contract.

Jimmy Neesham. Source: Photosport

As a number of Kiwi players went under the hammer for the eight Indian Premier League franchises, all-rounder Neesham was the only current or former Black Cap to warrant a bid.

The Kiwi was sold for his base price of 50 lakh - around NZ $115,000 - to the Kings XI Punjab.

However, Neesham's international teammates Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Adam Milne failed to attract any attention, all going unsold.

Elsewhere, Australian Patrick Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the tournament, selling for $NZ 3.3 million to the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Glenn Maxwell was sold to the Kings XI for just under $2.3 million.