Jesse Ryder's cricket career in limbo after being left off NZ domestic contract list

Former Black Cap Jesse Ryder's days as a professional cricketer in New Zealand appear to be over, after the explosive batsman was omitted from Central Districts' squad for the upcoming season.

Central Districts Stags' Jesse Ryder bats during the Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags Ford Trophy elimination final cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday the 15 February 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Source: Photosport

Ryder, 33, wasn't offered a contract by Central Districts, who have gone with new blood for the 2018/19 season, leaving the veteran of 18 Tests and 48 ODIs without a contract among the New Zealand provincial sides.

The all-rounder hasn't played for New Zealand since January 2014, falling out with Black Caps selectors after a number of alcohol related incidents.

Ryder could now pursue a career as an overseas player in English County cricket, having previously turned out for the likes of Essex and Ireland, as well as a stint with the New Zealand Indoor cricket side.

Elsewhere, Auckland have sprung a surprise selection with the signing of 33-year old spinner Will Somerville.

Somerville was born in New Zealand, but has made his name playing for both New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers in the Australian Big Bash League.

sport

Copyright © TVNZ

 