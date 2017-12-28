 

Jesse Ryder launches giant six in quickfire Super Smash innings for victorious Stags against Knights

Half-centuries to batsmen Will Young and Josh Clarkson have helped the Central Stags to a straightforward 49-run victory over the Knights in New Zealand's Twenty20 Super Smash tournament.

Ryder grabbed 32 runs off 20 balls as Central Districts beat their Northern counterparts by 49 runs.
Batting first, the Stags notched a competitive total of 201-4 in their 20 overs, with Young and Clarkson nabbing 50 and 52 respectively.

Jesse Ryder also struck a quick-fire 32.

Mike Hesson says anyone playing first class cricket is in contention - and he's been keeping an eye on Ryder's recent form.
In response, the Northern Districts-based Knights could only muster 152-9, with opener Tim Seifert scoring a team-high 37 runs.

As a result, the Stags remain in fifth place in the six-team Super Smash, while the Knights remain in second place behind Canterbury Kings.

