Jesse Ryder launches giant six in quickfire Super Smash innings for victorious Stags against Knights

Half-centuries to batsmen Will Young and Josh Clarkson have helped the Central Stags to a straightforward 49-run victory over the Knights in New Zealand's Twenty20 Super Smash tournament.

Batting first, the Stags notched a competitive total of 201-4 in their 20 overs, with Young and Clarkson nabbing 50 and 52 respectively.

Jesse Ryder also struck a quick-fire 32.

In response, the Northern Districts-based Knights could only muster 152-9, with opener Tim Seifert scoring a team-high 37 runs.