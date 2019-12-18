Jeetan Patel takes two wickets but Wellington lose to Stags in his final game

Jeetan Patel took two wickets in his final game for Wellington but the Firebirds failed to give him the perfect send off as they went down by 24 runs to the Central Districts Stags in their Super Smash clash.

Despite Patel’s two for 30, the Stags amassed 183 for six in their 20 overs with Tom Bruce top scoring with 56.

Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham led the Wellington chase with 37 runs but the Firebirds lost consistent wickets to fall short of the target.

Patel would score two after the Stags gave him the honour of a guard of honour as he came out to bat at No.9 for Wellington.

He leaves as the second most capped Wellington player behind Luke Woodcock, with more than 500 wickets across all competitions.

