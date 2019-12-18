TODAY |

Jeetan Patel takes two wickets but Wellington lose to Stags in his final game

Source:  1 NEWS

Jeetan Patel took two wickets in his final game for Wellington but the Firebirds failed to give him the perfect send off as they went down by 24 runs to the Central Districts Stags in their Super Smash clash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The spinner took two wickets in his final game but the Firebirds lost to Central Districts. Source: SKY

Despite Patel’s two for 30, the Stags amassed 183 for six in their 20 overs with Tom Bruce top scoring with 56.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Wellington veteran has been with the Firebirds for almost two decades. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham led the Wellington chase with 37 runs but the Firebirds lost consistent wickets to fall short of the target.

Patel would score two after the Stags gave him the honour of a guard of honour as he came out to bat at No.9 for Wellington.

He leaves as the second most capped Wellington player behind Luke Woodcock, with more than 500 wickets across all competitions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Patel is working against the Black Caps as a spin bowling coach this summer. Source: 1 NEWS

Patel flies out next week to link up with England's national team, to start his new role as a spin bowling consultant.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia
3
'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls
4
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Black Caps likely to face Pattinson in Boxing Day Test with Siddle relying on Christmas miracle
00:49

'The best time of my life' - Jeetan Patel reflects on almost two decades with Wellington Firebirds
00:56

Day-night Tests should replicate rule from ODIs to overcome soft pink balls, says Shane Warne

Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon relishing another showdown with Ross Taylor - 'One of the best batters in the world'