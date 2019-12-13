Jeet Raval claims maiden Test wicket after bowling Aussie round-his-legs

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand from Perth Stadium.

Your playlist will load after this ad

AUS: 363/7 (Paine 26, Starc 0) after 134.4 overs

Jeet Raval provided the highlight for New Zealand after an hour of play that meandered as Australia looked to bat conservatively.

Aiming to ensure they could put New Zealand in under lights in the last session today, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins crawled along at one or two runs an over for most of the hour despite Williamson turning to Raval's part-time leggies to bowl in tandem with Mitch Santner.

Raval would be rewarded for the more-than-tidy spell with the wicket of Cummins.

His leg-break turning past Cummins’ legs and hitting the leg stump as the Australian lower-order batsman tried to sweep.

AUS: 337/6 (Paine 15, Cummins 5) after 117 overs

New Zealand added a second wicket in the first session on day two, as Travis Head joined Marnus Labuschagne in the pavillion.

Shortly after bringing up his half century, Head creamed a full wide delivery to Mitchell Santner at cover.

The wicket was just reward for the Black Caps after the lion-hearted Neil Wagner led the NZ effort with a nine-over spell in 47 degrees.

AUS: 302/5 (Head 40, Paine 1) after 103 overs

Neil Wagner. Source: Photosport

Relentless, indefatiguable. You run out of words to describe Neil Wagner's lion-hearted efforts but the left-armer was again at the forefront of the NZ effort in Perth as the odds mounted against the Black Caps.

With a pitch temperature of 47 degrees, Lockie Ferguson's injury reducing NZ to a four-man attack and Marnus Labuschagne looking imperious, Wagner charged in and simply would not be denied.

His reward came on the stroke of drinks when Labuschagne, his footwork having been muddled by Wagner's constant barrage of bouncers, went too far across to a Wagner delivery from around-the-wicket and had his leg stump knocked over.

Wagner has figures of three for 72 after that dismissal.

Your playlist will load after this ad