TODAY |

Jamieson's brilliant innings leaves second Test all but level after first innings

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson produced another outstanding allround performance today to stall a New Zealand batting collapse and bring balance to the first Test against India at Hagley Oval.

India celebrate the wicket of Kane Williamson in Christchurch Source: Photosport

Playing only his second test, Jamieson followed his 5-45 in India's first innings of 242 with his highest test score of 49 which lifted New Zealand to 235 when its first innings ended just on tea.

Jamieson made 44 and took 4-39 in the debut test at Wellington which New Zealand won by 10 wickets last week to lead the two-match series.

His innings Sunday and his 51-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Neil Wagner (21) helped rally New Zealand after it had collapsed from 63-0 at the start of play to 177-8, faced with the prospect of a first innings deficit. Jamieson was the last man out, falling just short of a maiden test half-century and with New Zealand only seven runs behind.

India's seam blowers produced an outstanding performance in responsive conditions Sunday to lead their team's comeback after they lost the toss and were dismissed for 242 in only 63 overs on the first day.

New Zealand had done well to reach stumps on the first day without loss but their innings crumbled Sunday, when they lost five wickets in the first session and went to lunch at 142-5. The collapse continued in the second session as they dipped to 153-7 when Jamieson came to the crease.

A former opening batsman at age group level, Jamieson showed correct technique and used his long stride to answer the seam and swing which had undone New Zealand's top and middle order. He seemed poised for a half century but was the last man out, skying a catch to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant from the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

Shami took 4-81 and Jasprit Bumrah 3-62 as they took advantage of extraordinary seam bowling conditions. On a surface which was harder and faster than the first day, the ball swung late and a long way and the New Zealand batsmen were at a loss to find an answer.

Spinner Ravi Jadeja also found conditions to his liking with the ball bouncing and turning and took 2-22. But he made a lasting impression with his breathtaking catch to dismiss Wagner from the bowling of Shami.

Wagner pulled the ball towards square leg and Jadeja leapt into the air, legs cycling more than a metre from the ground, and snatched the ball out of the air with his left hand at full stretch above his head.

The batsman stood gaping at the crease as the India fielders mobbed Jadeja as he stood smiling in almost equal disbelief.

"I just put my hand in the air and the ball stuck in my hand," Jadeja told Sky Sports. "I didn't even realise I'd caught it."

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joseph Parker wins by brutal fifth round knockout against Shawndell Winters
2
Ardie Savea switch 'risky stuff' for NRL sides, says ex-All Black league convert
3
Parker '50 to 60 per cent' satisfied after KO win, would be happy to face Oleksandr Usyk next
4
Jetskiers descend on Waiuku for 'Festival of Freeride'
5
Israel Folau tipped to take out Super League's 'Man of Steel' award
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

White Ferns survive scare against Bangladesh after benefitting from star top edging sweep into her neck
00:15

Tom Latham takes screamer to dismiss dangerous Indian opener

Mammoth turnout expected for Women's T20 world cup final at the MCG
04:01

Birthday surprise sees Canterbury kid hanging out with his Black Caps heroes