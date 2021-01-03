Jamieson dismisses Pakistani batsman with brute of a ball as he stars on opening day of second Test

Kyle Jamieson took three wickets close to lunch to give New Zealand the upper hand today on the first day of the second cricket test against Pakistan.

Jamieson removed Abid Ali (25), Haris Sohail (1) and Fawad Alam (2) in consecutive overs near the break to send Pakistan to lunch at 88-4. Azhar stood firm while top-order partners came and went, reaching his 32nd test half century just before the break.

He was 52 not out and captain Mohammad Rizwan had yet to score when lunch was taken.

Pakistan was in trouble early when Tim Southee dismissed opener Shan Masood in the third over after New Zealand won the toss and bowled.

But a fighting second-wicket stand of 62 between Azhar Ali and Abid Ali appeared to have tipped the session in Pakistan’s favor.

The tourists were 66-1 approaching lunch when Jamieson dismissed Abid. They were 70 when he followed up in his next over with the wicket of Sohail.

Batting was difficult early on the first day. While the pitch at Hagley Oval was less green than usual there was movement off the pitch and through the air and good pace and bounce.

Southee used late swing to undo Masood. He struck the batsman on the toe of the front foot with a ball that swung in late and won an lbw decision which was upheld by the television umpire.

Azhar and Abid had moments of concern as they built a half-century partnership from 96 balls. The ball occasionally found the edge and flew wide of fieldsmen but they also played some superb shots, confident of the bounce.

Abid’s three boundaries included a fluent on-drive while Azhar hit confidently square of the wicket and down the ground.

Abid mostly looked comfortable but fell to Jamieson in the 20th over, pushing forward to a ball which moved away enough to take the edge and carry to Southee at third slip.

Haris followed in the 22nd over, undone by a ball from Jamieson that moved across him. He shaped to play then attempted to leave the ball late and succeeded only in steering it from the face to Henry Nicholls at gully.

Fawad, batting from his unorthodox open stance, was undone by superb delivery from Jamieson which reared from just short of a length, forcing him to defend with his bat held high in front of his face. The ball took the gloves and looped lazily to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.

At lunch Jamieson had 3-26 from eight overs.