Jamieson admits hiding in toilets during 'nerve-racking' WTC run chase

Rising Black Caps star Kyle Jamieson has admitted he was hiding in the bathroom during the final moments of the World Test Championship final because of nerves.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli, left, during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India. Source: Associated Press

Jamieson earned man-of-the-match honours for his performance in the win over India after taking seven wickets but despite his ruthless approach on the field, off it he was a completely different person.

Jamieson told Gold AM he escaped to the bathroom on the final day while Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were out in the middle for the final run chase.

"It was probably the toughest period of cricket I've been a part of, in terms of watching," Jamieson said.

"We were sitting inside and actually watching on TV. There was a bit of a delay but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was up and about and I was like 'jeez it's a wicket' or something like that, but it turned out it was just a block or a single.

"It was pretty tough to watch. I actually tried to at times to go to the bathroom where there was no noise to just get away from it for a while because it was quite nerve-racking. But it was nice to have Kane and Ross out there, two of our greatest ever batters really to calm the nerves and finish the job the way they did."

Jamieson added the team celebrations were composed.

"It was good. Nothing too crazy. We just spent time in the changing room and back in the team room. Obviously with the whole Covid situation, there wasn't a whole lot of getting out and about.

"It was just nice, to be fair, to spend time together and enjoy the time together after a couple of years of hard work and a long tour as well. Just to sit back and enjoy each other's company was quite nice."

Jamieson will miss out on a hero’s welcome back in New Zealand though with the big quick instead joining English county side Surrey for their Twenty20 campaign.

"It was certainly tough to say goodbye to those guys. Coming off a high of what we just experienced and that moment we all enjoyed together, to go and say goodbye was quite tough.

"It was a quick turnaround. I think within 48 hours I was back on the park playing T20 for Surrey.