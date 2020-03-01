TODAY |

Jadeja takes one of the great outfield catches as Jamieson's brilliant innings all but wipes out India's lead

Source:  1 NEWS

Ravindra Jadeja took one of the great outfield catches as a superb 49 from Kyle Jamieson all but wiped out India’s first innings lead at tea on day two of the second Test in Christchurch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Neil Wagner was in disbelief after the Indian allrounder removed him with a spectacular one-handed catch. Source: SKY

New Zealand was bowled out for 235, seven runs behind India’s total after Jamieson was the last man out, falling to a fine running catch from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after he top-edged a hook shot.

Earlier, Jadeja’s memorable catch removed Neil Wagner and ended a 51-run ninth wicket stand for New Zealand.

The allrounder jumped and took a one-handed catch above his head at deep square leg after Wagner had crunched a pull shot off Mohammed Shami.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joseph Parker wins by brutal fifth round knockout against Shawndell Winters
2
Ardie Savea switch 'risky stuff' for NRL sides, says ex-All Black league convert
3
Jetskiers descend on Waiuku for 'Festival of Freeride'
4
Jadeja takes one of the great outfield catches as Jamieson's brilliant innings all but wipes out India's lead
5
Dan Hooker moves up in UFC rankings, gets called out by former champion after winning Auckland bout
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

White Ferns survive scare against Bangladesh after benefitting from star top edging sweep into her neck
00:15

Tom Latham takes screamer to dismiss dangerous Indian opener

Mammoth turnout expected for Women's T20 world cup final at the MCG
04:01

Birthday surprise sees Canterbury kid hanging out with his Black Caps heroes