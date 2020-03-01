Jadeja takes one of the great outfield catches as Jamieson's brilliant innings all but wipes out India's lead

Ravindra Jadeja took one of the great outfield catches as a superb 49 from Kyle Jamieson all but wiped out India’s first innings lead at tea on day two of the second Test in Christchurch.
New Zealand was bowled out for 235, seven runs behind India’s total after Jamieson was the last man out, falling to a fine running catch from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after he top-edged a hook shot.
Earlier, Jadeja’s memorable catch removed Neil Wagner and ended a 51-run ninth wicket stand for New Zealand.
The allrounder jumped and took a one-handed catch above his head at deep square leg after Wagner had crunched a pull shot off Mohammed Shami.