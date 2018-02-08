'I've been a lot more consistent' - Glenn Maxwell happy with recent form after another game-winning performance

He got there with an audacious last-ball six but Glenn Maxwell was more impressed with his early grit en route to a second Twenty20 international ton.



The 'Big Show' hit an unbeaten 103 from 58 balls at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday night as Australia recorded a five-wicket tri-series win over England.



It's the second time in two matches the Victorian has been at the crease to guide his country across the line.



Maxwell scored 40 not out off 24 balls as the Aussies cruised past New Zealand in a rain- affected match at the weekend.



It was a trickier scenario against the Poms though, who had the ball swinging and Australia in trouble at 2-4 in the first over.



"It's probably something people doubted in my ability - to get through tough periods of bowling," Maxwell said.



"They had the ball moving around."



He had two lives, though, dropped on 40 in the eighth over and given a controversial reprieve on 59 when the third umpire ruled Jason Roy hadn't taken a catch cleanly in the deep.



Maxwell was left out of Australia's squad for the England one-day series and had his training put under the spotlight by captain Steve Smith.



He appears a long way from a Test recall despite being the leading runscorer at the halfway point of the Sheffield Shield.



"If I look back at previous summers I've probably had scattered form," the 29-year-old said.



"The pleasing thing this summer is that I've been a lot more consistent."



In a stand-out all-round performance, Maxwell chipped in with three wickets as England spluttered to 9-155.



He then sealed his century and Australia's win in the penultimate over with a six and a little help from Alex Carey.



"I told him to hit a single off the ball because I couldn't hit any more," Maxwell quipped.

