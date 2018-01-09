 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'I've been doing that all my career!' - Brad Hogg refuses to blame signing autographs for dropping easy catch

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne Renegades spinner Brad Hogg admits he cost his team victory against the Perth Scorchers - but insists it wasn't because of an autograph.

The Renegades lost after the batsman Hogg dropped, Ashton Turner, went on to score 70 from 36 for the Scorchers.
Source: SKY

Hogg had a homecoming to forget in the Renegades' five-wicket BBL loss at the WACA Ground on Monday night.

Chasing 186 for victory, the Scorchers reached the total with one ball to spare courtesy of a heroic knock from Ashton Turner.

Hogg was a crowd favourite during his glittering career with WA and the Scorchers.

But the 46-year-old had nowhere to hide when he dropped Turner (70 from 32 balls) when the batsman was on just 16.

Hogg was signing autographs on the boundary when Turner heaved the ball his way.

The veteran spinner dropped the hat he was signing and ran in to catch the ball only to grass the tricky low chance.

At the time, it didn't seem like the dropped catch would matter much given the required run rate was already above 10 for the Scorchers.

But Turner unleashed a dazzling hitting display to set up the Scorchers' victory, cracking five sixes and three fours.

"Look, at the end of the day, it is what it is. I dropped the catch that cost us the game," a forthright Hogg said.

"You're going to have days like that. I had chocolates at the start, and boiled lollies at the end.

"You're never happy when you drop them. I had nowhere to hide, so I had to turn around and sort of smile and carry on."

Hogg denied signing autographs for the crowd had diminished his chances of catching the ball.

"No, I've been doing that (signing autographs on the boundary) all my career," Hogg said.

"I'm not going to blame that."

During Hogg's last over - the 17th of the innings - the veteran spinner had the Scorchers tied down until what was meant to be his final delivery.

Hogg then bowled a waist-high no-ball that was powered for six by Turner.

And Turner powered the next ball - another full toss - for six more.

It meant the Scorchers needed just 19 runs off the last 18 balls, and left Hogg nursing figures of 1-38 from his four overs.

The win lifted the Scorchers (5-1) to the top of the table, and left the Renegades with a 4-2 record.

Renegades batsman Tom Cooper (57 off 34), Cameron White (68 not out off 55 balls) and Marcus Harris (48 off 28) powered the Renegades to their total of 3-185.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Safraz Ahmed got lucky, only to waste his second chance against the Black Caps.

LIVE: Munro goes for a duck as Black Caps chase 247 against Pakistan

00:30
2
The Renegades lost after the batsman Hogg dropped, Ashton Turner, went on to score 70 from 36 for the Scorchers.

Aussie legend Brad Hogg costs BBL team after dropping sitter because he was too busy signing autographs

3
Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

4
Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett.

Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

00:29
5
Tai Martin-Page also has limited movement in his arms and shoulders.

Watch: Horrifying moment Aussie Rules player is paralysed from waist down after dislocating neck vertebrae in collision


Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 