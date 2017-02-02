'It's a tough art' - Kane Williamson backing bowlers in T20 tri-series finale

On an Eden Park pitch that can only be described as a batsman's paradise, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson says bowling may prove the difference in tonight's Twenty20 tri-series final against Australia.

Tim Southee celebrates with Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

The Auckland ground's short straight boundaries, bat-friendly wicket and large crowd capacity made for a rollicking good time in the sides' last-up clash.

Batting first, the Kiwis notched a would-be-massive total of 243-6 on Friday, only for the Australians to hit their 244 target with ease.

Capitalising on Eden Park's straight boundaries - well short of the regulation 59.43 metres - the two sides hit a combined 32 sixes.

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill hit nine sixes alone.

And with conditions set to be near-identical in Wednesday's final, Williamson believed both sides' batsmen would rack up similarly high scores.

That would only make the bowlers' work more important.

"If we look back at that last game, the difference of half an over - or each ball - can be the deciding moment in a game," Williamson said.

"If a bowler does achieve something like that, has an over or two where the game can swing, then I suppose that, if you step back, it's the difference between (bowling) 18 or 19 overs versus an opposition with 20.

"It's a tough art, as we've seen."

Having struggled to make inroads with their pace attack in both Friday's loss to Australia and Sunday's loss to England in Hamilton, Williamson hoped to see the Eden Park wicket turn a little more tonight.

That would help his side's spin bowlers - Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi and himself - influence the match to New Zealand's advantage.

Williamson would also look to mix up his fielding tactics, perhaps removing troops from positions such as third man, long on or long off.

"You have positions where you go, well, it's going to beat them on the boundary anyway, you might as well use that man somewhere else," Williamson said.

"The third man, at times it went down there but you had to just suck it up a little bit, knowing the fact that, even if he was back, the leading edge or top edge would probably still have gone for a six."

The 27-year-old Williamson also said he was yet to pick his XI, and would do so as close as possible to the start of the match.