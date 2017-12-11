'It's there to be broken' - Stephen Fleming backs Ross Taylor as NZ's Test best

Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming is hoping that his record as New Zealand's all-time leading Test match run scorer won't be his for much longer. He's backing Ross Taylor to overhaul his mark.

Ross Taylor celebrates his 17th Test century Source: Photosport

Fleming, 46, finished his 111 Test career in 2008 - his final run tally sitting at 7172 at an average of just over 40.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Taylor is well within sight of Fleming's mark - his 7022 runs meaning 151 runs or more in the upcoming three-Test series with Australia will result in a change at the top of the pile.

Speaking to Stuff, Fleming graciously said that he hopes to see Taylor reach his mark before bettering it as the Black Caps chase cricket's holy grail - a Test series win in Australia.

"I hope Ross does it. It's there to be broken and if people do it in this series it will please me no end," Fleming said.

"I was worried about Ross two years ago when he was having problems with his eyes. It was hard to see him getting back to his best form.

"But he is playing better than ever and the way he is going about his work with Kane is a real strength of winning series but also giving the rest of the team confidence."

However, Fleming added that time is not on Taylor's side in terms of keeping the next closest challenger at bay, with current captain Kane Williamson quickly hauling in both batsmen's mark.

"I hope he is going to set the benchmark a lot higher and we all know that Kane is going to go past that. But that's what it is about isn't it? It's just pushing the goals of the side a lot higher and certainly Ross Taylor has done that."

Taylor already holds the mark of most ODI runs for New Zealand, currently with 8376 from his 228 completed matches.

The Black Caps begin their three-Test series against Australia on Thursday, beginning with a day-night pink ball match in Perth.