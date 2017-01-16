'It's a shame' - Brendon McCullum's Big Bash ban lamented by opponents

Brisbane Heat captain Brendon McCullum's BBL suspension couldn't have been better timed for the Melbourne Stars.



Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat Source: Getty

But Stars opener Luke Wright admits to having mixed feelings about the controversial one-game ban as his side prepares to host the Heat tonight.



McCullum will sit out the top-of-the-table clash after being penalised for the Heat's slow over rate in their loss to the Perth Scorchers.



It was McCullum's second breach of the playing conditions this season and means the Heat will be missing two of their most valuable players, with big-hitter Chris Lynn unavailable

after re-aggravating a neck injury.



"From our point of view, obviously it's handy," Wright said.



"But from a fan's point of view, I'm just the same as anyone else. You want to see the best players play and you want to play against the best players.



"It's a shame for the tournament but hopefully we can make use of it tomorrow."



Australian coach Darren Lehmann was among those who criticised the suspension, describing it as "ridiculous" during a stint in the Ten Network commentary box.



Cricket Australia are expected to review the rule at the end of the season.



The Stars, who are yet to win a BBL title, are hoping the absence of McCullum and Lynn will allow them to secure a valuable home semi-final with victory over the Heat at the MCG.



They will be without Peter Handscomb, who has been called up to Australia's ODI squad.



Legspinner Adam Zampa has been released to play for the Stars on Tuesday night before rejoining the national squad.



While the Stars will go in as favourites, Wright knows from his six seasons in the BBL to expect the unexpected.



The 31-year-old, who has played 50 ODIs for England, said Twenty20 cricket had given rise to a new breed of batsmen in all formats of the game.



"From an England point of view, I know they're almost trying to encourage that ... their whole game is to go out and almost play a little bit like T20 and that's really changed our fortunes in 50-over cricket," he said.



"You have to take the rough with the smooth but I think that's more about them man-managing the players around that cricket really."

