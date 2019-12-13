'It's pretty heartbreaking for him' - Black Caps 'gutted' for injured Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner says he is gutted for Lockie Ferguson after the debutant injured his calf on his first day of Test cricket.



Lockie Ferguson during day one of the First Test match between Australia and New Zealand at Optus Stadium Source: Getty

Fast bowler Ferguson left the field during the middle session of the opening Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium on Thursday.



The 28-year-old had bowled with great ferocity and speed up until that point, but was then sent off for an MRI after suffering a suspected strain in his right calf.



Ferguson may not be able to bowl for the rest of the match - a scenario that would severely dent NZ's victory hopes, especially with Trent Boult (side strain) already absent.



"Gutted ain't it. It's pretty heartbreaking for him," Wagner said.



"I know he'll be devastated as well. We all sort of obviously get right behind him. Hopefully it's not too bad.



"We haven't heard anything back yet. Hopefully, you know it's good or better news than what everyone is suspecting.



"He's a quality player and we would have loved to see him bowl more and see what he could have done."



Ferguson finished the day with 0-47 off 11 overs.



He would have snared the prized scalp of Steve Smith if Tom Latham held onto a tricky catch at second slip.



Temperatures of around 40 degrees are forecast for the next three days, and Marnus Labuschagne says Ferguson's potential absence could boost Australia's victory hopes.



"They do have an allrounder in their side so that does lighten the load a little. But it is a massive advantage (for us)," Labuschagne said.



"If we can really bat well tomorrow and keep them out there ... with our world- class bowling attack it will give them the upper hand."



Wagner provided the highlight of the opening day when he snared an amazing one- handed catch low to the ground off his own bowling to remove David Warner.



He said he normally gets a bit of stick from teammates for not taking many catches.



"At first I thought it as a bump ball and he'd hit it into the ground. It wasn't until it got to me that I realised it could be out," Wagner said.

