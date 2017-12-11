 

'It's nice to see the ball' - Ross Taylor thrilled with run scoring exploits after eye surgery

A rejuvenated Ross Taylor admits he struggled to see a swinging ball for two to three years of international cricket until undergoing an eye operation.

The Black Caps veteran, who turns 34 tomorrow, has enjoyed an upward swing in form this summer and says the operation 15 months ago should have happened far earlier.

Taylor is expected to return to action in New Zealand's fourth one-day international against England in Dunedin today, having missed the third match in Wellington with a leg injury.

His teammates hope he can maintain the sharp batsmanship that was arguably deserting him in recent seasons as a growth on his left eye had an increasing impact.

Statistics reflect an improved peace of mind at the crease for one of New Zealand's finest-ever batsmen.

"I'm seeing the ball swing from the hand. I hadn't been able to see that for two or three years," he told reporters.

"In hindsight it would have been nice to have the operation two or three years earlier.

"At the same time, has it made a big difference? It's hard to tell - you are older and wiser as well, which makes a difference."

Taylor says his vision restriction became most most glaring under lights.

"It's nice to see the ball swing and, during day-night games, not to fear it," he said.

"A lot of times in day-night games you didn't want the ball to come near you in the field and that's not a great place to be when you are playing cricket."

