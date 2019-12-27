'It's just staggering' - Brendon McCullum accuses NZ of rolling over in Boxing Day Test

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has teed off on his old side, declaring the Black Caps have "rolled over" against Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

McCullum said it was a staggering move from captain Kane Williamson to bowl part-time spinner Tom Blundell straight after the lunch break as the hosts piled on runs at the MCG.

Williamson opted to bowl first after winning the toss on Boxing Day, but the game - and the series - is slipping away from the Kiwis.

"I think it's been another pretty poor session. I don't understand some of the tactics, to be honest," McCullum said on SEN Cricket.

"It's just staggering. The game is still in the balance, to me it was a submissive move (to bowl Blundell).

"Not only just bowling (Blundell), but Kane Williamson has 29 Test wickets to his name. Tom Blundell wouldn't have bowled in the nets.

"I would've thought you would've gone with a (Neil) Wagner, (Tim) Southee, (Trent) Boult combination and have a real dip at it.

"You knock over the Australians ... you can actually get into the game; they've just rolled over."

New Zealand's frontline spinner Mitchell Santner has bowled just 18 of the 144 overs in the innings so far.

Blundell, whose only two previous Tests matches were as a wicketkeeper, has just one first-class wicket to his name.

Australia were 5-431 at tea on day two with Travis Head 98 not out and captain Tim Paine unbeaten on 77.