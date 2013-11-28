 

'It's great for us as bowlers' - England credit Kiwi Shane Bond for strong earlier Ashes performance

England are convinced bowling plans devised by ex-New Zealand quick Shane Bond are working to perfection in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane despite Australia's Steve Smith-led resistance.

Former Black Caps bowling coach Shane Bond

Source: Photosport

At stumps on day two at the Gabba, Australia are 4-165 trailing by 137 runs with captain Smith not out 64 and Shaun Marsh unbeaten on 44.

After the hosts were reduced to 4-76, Smith and Marsh frustrated England by sharing an unbroken 89-run fifth wicket stand.

However, England quick Jake Ball was adamant bowling consultant Bond had helped create the ideal blueprint for success for the visiting attack.

And Ball believed the proof was in his dismissal of Australian vice-captain David Warner for 26.

After England coach Joe Root set his field to pin-point perfection, Warner was caught at short mid-wicket trying to pull Ashes debutant Ball (1-35 off eight overs).

"We see Warner and Smith as the two main Australian players, so for me to get one of the big players out is very satisfying," Ball said.

"I think a few of the lads in the team were happy to see the back of him."

Ball gave all the credit to Bond's meticulous work with Root.

"Bondy and Rooty have spent a lot of time looking at stats and where batsmen score their runs in their first few balls and overs," he said.

"The amount of work those two have put in is really showing out on the field.

"We had a meeting the other day with a lot of analysis on each player, it's great for us as bowlers to know where their strong and weak areas are.

"(And) we feel like we executed (plans) almost to perfection."

Meanwhile, Ball played down concerns he may have aggravated an ankle complaint on day two at the Gabba.

Ball had to overcome an ankle strain to play in Brisbane and alarm bells were ringing when he left the field for treatment.

But he later told BT Sport: "It was nothing serious, I just had a toe nail digging in so I just nipped off to give it a clip."

