'It's a great honour' - Former Black Cap Jeetan Patel humbled to be named club captain of Warwickshire

Former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel has been appointed club captain of English county side Warwickshire.

Jeetan Patel bats for Warwickshire.

The 37-year-old will take charge of the county championship and one-day sides next year while compatriot Grant Elliott will remain Twenty20 skipper.

"I absolutely love playing for Warwickshire and it's a great honour to return to Edgbaston in 2018 as club captain," Patel said.

"When you look at the guys who have captained the club over the years and what they have achieved, it is amazing to go on that list."

Patel first played for Warwickshire in 2009 and has twice been voted county players' most valuable player.

Sport director Ashley Giles says the new captain has played a key role in mentoring the side's young spin bowlers.

"We believe that he will be an excellent leader as we continue our transition and build a platform for more success in the future."

Patel retired from international cricket earlier this year after playing 24 Tests, 43 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20s in a career that started in 2005.

