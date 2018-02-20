 

'It's about the fans being engaged' – Eden Park CEO defends ground's short boundaries

Eden Park's CEO has defended the ground's short boundaries, after criticism following last week's high-scoring thriller between New Zealand and Australia.

Nick Sauntner says that Auckland's showpiece stadium is perfect for T20 cricket.
After the Black Caps posted an imposing 243/6 from their 20 overs, Australia managed to waltz to their target in emphatic style, winning by five wickets as both teams were able to clear the boundary at will.

Following the match, commentators and fans alike have sounded calls that Eden Park should not be a cricketing venue any longer, with the disparity between bat and ball too great to be deemed a fair contest.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sauntner though, disagrees with the sentiments.

"Eden Park was the origin of T20 cricket, 13 years ago," he told 1 NEWS.

"T20 is about the spectacle, it's about the fans being engaged in the experience."

"The players we've spoken to love playing at Eden Park and we wouldn't change a thing.

Sauntner's words will surely have bowlers quaking in their boots, stating the desire for more matches similar to last week's onslaught.

"We want it to be high scoring, we want it to be an event that the audiences engage with and come back to the next fixture at Eden Park."

The sides meet in the tri-series final tomorrow evening. 

